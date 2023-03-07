5 Easy Tips To Beat The Heat This Summer

07 Mar, 2023
Prefer wearing light coloured clothing in summer, as they are good reflectors of heat and light. Also avoid wearing tight fitting clothes in summer.
One should drink a lot of water during summer season to make sure that the body is adequately hydrated throughout the day.
Blocking the sun with curtains and shades during summer gives your home a very cool vibe and also protects you from heat. Choose a light shade option for these sun-blocking curtains so that the room does not look stuffy.
Rest is a must for all, especially during summer, as our body get exhausted easily due to the scorching heat.
You should try and remain indoors as much as possible to avoid heatstroke. During the day, when the temperature is soaring high, you should try and be in a cool place.
