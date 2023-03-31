Diabetes is a dangerous health condition that raises the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, illnesses of the kidney, and eye issues.
Try these five simple yoga asanas to lower blood sugar levels naturally at home.
Fishes Pose activates the organs in the abdomen, which could lower blood sugar. Moreover, this twisted position is said to enhance digestion and increase vitality.
Plow pose helps to improve circulation and lessen stress. It helps in reducing belly fat and promotes the secretion of insulin in your body.
Bridge Pose helps your body in strengthening by doing this yoga pose, and your balance will also improve. so the saying goes.
Upward Facing Dog can improve circulation, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss and stimulate the abdominal organs.
The Child Pose increases relaxation, which may support the growth of beta cells that produce insulin. It also helps in reducing stress and back and neck problems.
