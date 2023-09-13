5 Effective Ways to Whiten Teeth Naturally at Home
13 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Activated charcoal is a natural absorbent that can aid in the removal of dental stains. Once a week, brush your teeth with activated charcoal toothpaste or powder.
Catechins, which are found in green tea, have whitening qualities. Regularly consume green tea or clean your teeth with green tea powder.
Oil pulling is the practice of swishing oil around in your mouth for 20 minutes. Coconut oil is an excellent choice for oil pulling.
To make a paste, use equal parts baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Brush your teeth for 2 minutes with the paste, then rinse with water.
Vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables can aid in tooth whitening. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are especially effective.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Constipation Diet: 10 Superfoods For Instant Relief