Yoga For Thyroid

Yoga positions are generally thought to stimulate the throat. In addition to stretching and strengthening the neck, they are believed to promote circulation and energy flow around the thyroid.

Tanya Garg

Cat Cow Pose

The human body's thyroid glands are stimulated by the Cat-Cow Pose. The neck chakra is exposed by drawing the chin to the chest, which promotes blood flow there.

Cobra Pose

The throat and neck region are stretched in the cobra pose. This improves blood flow and promotes thyroid activity even more. It is beneficial for those with hypothyroidism.

Camel Pose

One of the helpful yoga poses for thyroid health is the camel pose. This position stretches the neck, which stimulates the thyroid by increasing blood flow to the thyroid glands.

Boat Pose

The human thyroid glands respond favourably to the way your neck is positioned in the Boat Pose. It strengthens the lower back while toning the abdominal muscles.

Fish Pose

The fish posture is advantageous for people with hypothyroidism because it promotes blood flow to the thyroid glands.

