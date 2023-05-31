5 Essential Nutrients to Boost Brain Health
31 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Omega 3 is one of the most essential nutrients to boost brain health
Chia seeds, walnuts, soybeans, flaxseeds are rich in omega , according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra
Vitamin D: It helps with cognitive function
Egg yolk, mushrooms, salmon and sunlight are good sources of vitamin D
Choline: Choline has a critical role in neurotransmitter function because of its impact on acetylcholine and dopaminergic function.
Almonds, cruicferous veggies, are packed with choline
Proteins: To function adequately, the central nervous system (CNS) requires several amino acids found in protein foods.
Raisins, paneer, yogurt are good sources of protein foods.
Vitamin B6, B9, and B12 contribute to homocysteine metabolism, which can reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
Green leafy vegetables, brocolli, kidney beans are packed with vitamins
