5 Exercise Mistakes You Didn't Know You Were Making
02 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Closed gyms may be stifling and under-ventilated which makes it more difficult to workout and breathe.
Polyester and nylon trap heat and sweat which may result in dehydration and overheating.
Exercise just after a big meal might cause nausea, vomiting, and cramps in the stomach whether it's a protein drink.
The intensity of your workout will be lower and it may be less effective if you take a lot of rest between sets.
Showering immediately after a workout can remove beneficial sweat and oils from your skin.
