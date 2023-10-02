5 Exercise Mistakes You Didn't Know You Were Making

02 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Closed gyms may be stifling and under-ventilated which makes it more difficult to workout and breathe.

Polyester and nylon trap heat and sweat which may result in dehydration and overheating.

Exercise just after a big meal might cause nausea, vomiting, and cramps in the stomach whether it's a protein drink.

The intensity of your workout will be lower and it may be less effective if you take a lot of rest between sets.

Showering immediately after a workout can remove beneficial sweat and oils from your skin.

