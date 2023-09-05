5 Foods You Should Avoid Combining With Curd
05 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Onion has a heating property, while curd has a cooling property; they have a contrasting nature.
When coupled with a cooling dish like curd, the heat of mango is likely to disrupt your digestion.
Fish should not be combined with curd as it makes digestion difficult.
Deep-fried foods are prone to slow down the digestion process.
Tea is prone to irritate the stomach if consumed quickly after eating curd.
