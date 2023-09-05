5 Foods You Should Avoid Combining With Curd

05 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Onion has a heating property, while curd has a cooling property; they have a contrasting nature.

When coupled with a cooling dish like curd, the heat of mango is likely to disrupt your digestion.

Fish should not be combined with curd as it makes digestion difficult.

Deep-fried foods are prone to slow down the digestion process.

Tea is prone to irritate the stomach if consumed quickly after eating curd.

Thanks For Reading!

