5 Fruits for Healthy Eyes
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Carrots are a good source of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for night vision and the overall health of the retina.
Berries are a good source of antioxidants, including vitamin C and anthocyanins. Antioxidants help protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals.
Citrus fruits are a good source of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps protect the eyes from damage caused by UV rays.
Bananas are a good source of potassium, which is important for eye health. Potassium helps to regulate blood pressure, which can help to protect the eyes from damage.
Mangoes and papayas are good sources of vitamin A and beta-carotene. They are also a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants.
