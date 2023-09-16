5 Harms For Women Using Smartphones While Having Breakfast
16 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Women who watch their smartphones tend to overeat, which can to obesity.
Constantly checking your phone can make it tough to concentrate.
Using a mobile while eating reduces the metabolic rate, causing meals to be digested more slowly and fat to be burned more slowly.
Constant smartphone use can make it difficult to concentrate and enjoy your meal.
Anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues have been linked to excessive smartphone use.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nipah Virus in Kerala: 7 Preventive Tips You MUST Follow