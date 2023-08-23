5 Health Benefits of Basil Seeds (Sabja Seeds)
23 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Fiber-rich foods like basil seeds include soluble fiber, which can aid in reducing the rate at which sugar is absorbed into the body.
Basil seeds are hydrophilic, which means they absorb water. This can keep you hydrated, especially in hot conditions.
Basil seeds are a good source of mucilage, a form of fiber that can ease constipation and calm the digestive system.
Basil seeds can assist increase insulin sensitivity, which can help control blood sugar levels.
Antioxidants included in basil seeds may help shield your cells from cellular harm.
