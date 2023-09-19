5 Health Benefits of Black Rice
19 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
A good source of fiber like black rice can aid in better digestion and weight loss.
Antioxidants included in black rice help shield your cells from cellular deterioration.
By lowering inflammation and cholesterol levels, black rice aids in the improvement of heart health.
Black rice helps to protect the brain from age-related degeneration.
Black rice contains lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids that are important for eye health.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Cheapest Source of Protein