5 Health Benefits of Chamomile Tea
05 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Chamomile tea may assist persons with type 2 diabetes in lowering their blood sugar levels.
Chamomile tea can assist in alleviating anxiety by encouraging relaxation and lowering stress.
A calming component named Apigenin is found in chamomile tea is present. It can aid in calming the body and mind, making falling asleep simpler.
Chamomile tea includes antioxidants that may aid in cancer prevention.
Chamomile tea can help to soothe the stomach and intestines, making it an excellent alternative for anyone suffering from digestive issues like gas, bloating, and diarrhea.
