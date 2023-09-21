5 Health Benefits of Chickpeas

21 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Chickpeas are a good source of fiber, which supports a healthy, regular digestive tract.

Low-calorie, high-protein foods like chickpeas aids in both weight loss and maintenance.

Chickpeas have a low fat content and a high fiber content, they help lower cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease.

Chickpeas have a low glycemic index, their consumption won't result in a sharp rise in blood sugar levels.

Iron, magnesium, folate, fiber, vitamins, and chickpeas are all rich sources of these nutrients.

