5 Health Benefits of Chickpeas
21 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Chickpeas are a good source of fiber, which supports a healthy, regular digestive tract.
Low-calorie, high-protein foods like chickpeas aids in both weight loss and maintenance.
Chickpeas have a low fat content and a high fiber content, they help lower cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease.
Chickpeas have a low glycemic index, their consumption won't result in a sharp rise in blood sugar levels.
Iron, magnesium, folate, fiber, vitamins, and chickpeas are all rich sources of these nutrients.
