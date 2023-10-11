5 Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese

11 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Cottage cheese has a low glycemic index, it doesn't raise blood sugar levels

Calcium, which is essential for healthy bones and teeth, is present in cottage cheese in good amounts

Low-calorie foods like cottage cheese can aid in weight loss or healthy weight maintenance

High-protein foods like cottage cheese can aid in muscle growth and repair

Cottage cheese is a good source of casein protein, which is slowly digested and can help promote muscle recovery after exercise

