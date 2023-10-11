5 Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese
11 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Cottage cheese has a low glycemic index, it doesn't raise blood sugar levels
Calcium, which is essential for healthy bones and teeth, is present in cottage cheese in good amounts
Low-calorie foods like cottage cheese can aid in weight loss or healthy weight maintenance
High-protein foods like cottage cheese can aid in muscle growth and repair
Cottage cheese is a good source of casein protein, which is slowly digested and can help promote muscle recovery after exercise
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Arthritis Diet: 10 Superfoods to Lower Inflammation in Joints and Knee Pain