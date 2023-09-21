5 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water
21 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Coconut water is a good source of fluids that helps keep you hydrated, particularly after physical activity or in hot conditions.
Electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, and salt found in coconut water can assist control how muscles contract and how nerve signals are sent.
Coconut water helps to lower blood pressure, especially in people with high blood pressure.
Potassium is a crucial mineral that helps control fluid balance and blood pressure. Potassium is easily absorbed from coconut water.
Coconut water helps to prevent kidney stones by increasing urine output and flushing out toxins from the body.
