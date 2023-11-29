5 Health Benefits of Kidney Beans aka Rajma
29 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Rajma is high in potassium, magnesium, and folate, all of which are essential minerals for heart health
Rajma is high in plant-based protein, which is necessary for tissue growth and repair
Rajma is a food with a low glycemic index, which means it does not produce a quick spike in blood sugar levels
Rajma is high in fiber, which aids with digestive health, blood sugar regulation, and hunger control
Rajma is a high-protein, high-fiber food that aid in weight loss by promoting satiety and controlling hunger
