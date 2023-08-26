5 Health Benefits of Pomegranates

26 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Pomegranate contains antioxidants, which can help protect cells from damage.

Pomegranate juice improves blood flow and lowers blood pressure.

Pomegranate extract inhibits the growth of cancer cells.

Pomegranate reduces inflammation, which is linked to a number of chronic diseases.

Pomegranate helps to improve bone health by reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

