5 Health Benefits of Sweet Corn

21 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Vitamins A, C, and B are plentiful in sweet corn and are necessary for a variety of biological processes.

Antioxidants included in sweet corn aid in preventing injury to the body.

Fiber from sweet corn aids in better digestion and helps prevent constipation.

Minerals like potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are crucial for sustaining good health, are abundant in sweet corn.

Lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids that are crucial for eye health, are found in sweet corn.

