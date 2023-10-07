5 Health Issues That Can Cause Muscle Cramps

07 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Dehydration can cause muscle cramps. When you don't drink enough fluids, your body lacks the electrolytes it needs to function correctly

Muscle cramps can be caused by an electrolyte imbalance. Electrolytes are minerals that aid in the contraction and relaxation of your muscles

Muscle cramps can be caused by conditions that restrict blood flow to your muscles

Nerve diseases may damage the nerves that regulate your muscles, causing cramps

As a side effect, some medications can produce muscle cramps

