5 Leaves Used for Serving Food and Their Benefits
09 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The Lotus leaves, which are water-repellent and self-cleaning, can keep food from clinging to the surface. They may also have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.
Palash leaves are commonly used to serve prasad in temples. They contain digestive characteristics and may improve overall health.
Sal/Teak leaves are likewise huge and long-lasting, and they have antibacterial characteristics. They may add a delicate flavor to cuisine.
Banana leaves are large, waterproof, and naturally antimicrobial, making them ideal for serving food, particularly hot dishes.
Jackfruit leaves are huge, sturdy leaves that are frequently used to serve traditional Indian cuisines. They may give food a slightly sweet flavor.
