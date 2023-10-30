5 Lesser-Known Benefits of Nettle Tea

30 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Anti-inflammatory compounds in nettle tea can help reduce inflammation throughout the body

Silica, which is essential for healthy hair growth, is found in nettle tea

Compounds in nettle tea can help relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure

Tannins in nettle tea can help improve digestion and prevent diarrhea

Nettle tea contains vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and zinc, which are necessary for a healthy immune system

