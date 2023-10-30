5 Lesser-Known Benefits of Nettle Tea
30 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Anti-inflammatory compounds in nettle tea can help reduce inflammation throughout the body
Silica, which is essential for healthy hair growth, is found in nettle tea
Compounds in nettle tea can help relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure
Tannins in nettle tea can help improve digestion and prevent diarrhea
Nettle tea contains vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and zinc, which are necessary for a healthy immune system
