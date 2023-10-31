5 Lesser-Known Health Benefits of Star Anise

31 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Star anise contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help strengthen the immune system and protect against infection

Star anise contains anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can help relieve pain from conditions such as menstrual cramps and headaches

Expectorant properties of star anise can help loosen mucus and relieve symptoms of respiratory infections like coughs and bronchitis

Antimicrobial properties of star anise can help fight bacteria and plaque in the mouth, as well as prevent cavities and bad breath

Star anise contains compounds that can aid digestion and alleviate symptoms like bloating, gas, and indigestion

