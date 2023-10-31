5 Lesser-Known Health Benefits of Star Anise
31 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Star anise contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help strengthen the immune system and protect against infection
Star anise contains anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can help relieve pain from conditions such as menstrual cramps and headaches
Expectorant properties of star anise can help loosen mucus and relieve symptoms of respiratory infections like coughs and bronchitis
Antimicrobial properties of star anise can help fight bacteria and plaque in the mouth, as well as prevent cavities and bad breath
Star anise contains compounds that can aid digestion and alleviate symptoms like bloating, gas, and indigestion
