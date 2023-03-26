High blood pressure, an increased risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and even kidney disease can all be results of consuming too much sodium.
Baked or sweet potatoes naturally contain a high level of potassium and little sodium.
Choose plain yoghurt and add fruit to naturally sweeten because plain yoghurt is naturally low in sodium.
Your finest options include bananas, which are also loaded with potassium that is good for the heart, as well as apples, pears, papayas, and apricots.
Popcorn can also be a great low-sodium treat if you choose an unsalted type. It can be prepared in an air popper or on the stove with a little olive oil.
Grains, beans, and lentils all have low salt content. Oats and other grains can help lower bad cholesterol and minimize your chances of developing type 2 diabetes.
If you're attempting to cut back on your sodium intake, stay away from. Soups in cans, fast food in general, packaged foods, and frozen dinners are frequently rich in sodium.
