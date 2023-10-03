5 Mudras to Connect to Your Heart

Hridaya Mudra: Touch the tips of your middle and ring fingers to your thumbs while placing your index fingers at the base of your thumbs.
Kapittha Mudra: Put your thumb on top of your index and middle fingers in the palm of your hand. Hold out your ring and pinky fingers.
Ganesha Mudra: Your pinky fingers should be touching when you bring your palms together in front of your heart. Interlock your index fingers by crossing your right one over your left. Put your remaining fingers in a fist.
Padma Mudra: Your pinky fingers should contact each other, and your thumbs should touch each other as you bring your hands together in front of your heart.
Rudra Mudra: Your thumb should be used to press your index and ring fingers into the palm of your hand. Hold out your middle and pinky fingers.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bloating: 10 Healthy Drinks For Quick Relief