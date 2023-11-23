5 Natural Home Remedies To Treat Dark Skin Around Mouth
23 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Honey is an anti-inflammatory and moisturizing agent that promotes skin healing and regeneration
Aloe Vera Gel is a soothing gel that moisturizes, soothes, and brightens the skin
Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that aids in the removal of dark spots and the evening out of skin tone
Turmeric is a natural antioxidant that aids in the reduction of pigmentation and the improvement of skin texture
Yogurt is a probiotic-rich ingredient that moisturizes and stimulates cell turnover
