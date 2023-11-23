5 Natural Home Remedies To Treat Dark Skin Around Mouth

23 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Honey is an anti-inflammatory and moisturizing agent that promotes skin healing and regeneration

Aloe Vera Gel is a soothing gel that moisturizes, soothes, and brightens the skin

Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that aids in the removal of dark spots and the evening out of skin tone

Turmeric is a natural antioxidant that aids in the reduction of pigmentation and the improvement of skin texture

Yogurt is a probiotic-rich ingredient that moisturizes and stimulates cell turnover

