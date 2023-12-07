5 Natural Remedies For Common Health Ailments

07 Dec, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Wake up feeling tired: If you wake up feeling tired then you need potassium i.e. coconut water.

Low on energy: If you have low energy then you need Iron i.e. raisins, red meat.

Struggling to sleep: If you can't sleep then you need Magnesium i.e. Avocado, dark chocolate

Feeling Weak: If you feel weak then you need Zinc i.e. Mango.

Headaches: If you have a headache then you need sodium i.e. salt water

Thanks For Reading!

