5 Natural Remedies For Common Health Ailments
07 Dec, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Wake up feeling tired: If you wake up feeling tired then you need potassium i.e. coconut water.
Low on energy: If you have low energy then you need Iron i.e. raisins, red meat.
Struggling to sleep: If you can't sleep then you need Magnesium i.e. Avocado, dark chocolate
Feeling Weak: If you feel weak then you need Zinc i.e. Mango.
Headaches: If you have a headache then you need sodium i.e. salt water
