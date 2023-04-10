5 Powerful Yoga Asanas For Healthy Kidneys
Salamba Bhujangasana: The sphinx pose stimulates the kidneys and liver
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): This asana is also known to boost immunity
Naukasana (Boat Pose): It also helps improve digestion and alleviates stress
Paschimottanasana (Two-Legged Forward Bend): The two-legged forward bend stimulates the kidney and improves digestion.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) The bridge pose stimulates the abdominal organs
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist): This pose stimulates the kidneys and liver
