5 Powerful Yoga Asanas For Healthy Kidneys

10 Apr, 2023

Onam Gupta

Salamba Bhujangasana: The sphinx pose stimulates the kidneys and liver

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): This asana is also known to boost immunity

Naukasana (Boat Pose): It also helps improve digestion and alleviates stress

Paschimottanasana (Two-Legged Forward Bend): The two-legged forward bend stimulates the kidney and improves digestion.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) The bridge pose stimulates the abdominal organs

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist): This pose stimulates the kidneys and liver

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Healthy Breakfast Options For Diabetics

 Find Out More