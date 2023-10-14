5 reasons to avoid using newspaper to wrap food
14 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Newspaper ink contains chemicals, including lead and heavy metals, which can leach into food and pose health risks
Newspapers can be contaminated with harmful bacteria, which can transfer to food and cause foodborne illnesses
Some of the chemicals in newspaper ink are known carcinogens, and exposure to these chemicals can increase the risk of cancer
Newspaper is a porous material, and it can absorb moisture from food, making the food soggy and less appealing
Many countries and regions have regulations prohibiting the use of newspaper to wrap or store food
