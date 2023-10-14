5 reasons to avoid using newspaper to wrap food

14 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Newspaper ink contains chemicals, including lead and heavy metals, which can leach into food and pose health risks

Newspapers can be contaminated with harmful bacteria, which can transfer to food and cause foodborne illnesses

Some of the chemicals in newspaper ink are known carcinogens, and exposure to these chemicals can increase the risk of cancer

Newspaper is a porous material, and it can absorb moisture from food, making the food soggy and less appealing

Many countries and regions have regulations prohibiting the use of newspaper to wrap or store food

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Mental Health Benefits Of Exercise

 Find Out More