5 Reasons Why Exercise is Important
28 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Exercise helps improve your sleep quality and duration.
Exercise helps lower your chance of acquiring chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancers.
Exercise burns calories, which can help you lose and keep weight off.
Exercise helps you feel more energized and less tired.
Exercise helps you feel better and minimize the symptoms of depression and anxiety.
