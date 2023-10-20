5 Seeds You Should Avoid And Why
20 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The seeds of apples, apricots, peaches, cherries, and plums contain cyanide, a poisonous compound that can cause death
Seeds of castor oil contain ricin, a highly toxic protein that can cause death
Oxalates, found in watermelon and tomato seeds, can cause kidney stones in those who are susceptible
Alkaloids in oleander and jimson weed seeds can cause hallucinations, convulsions, and other serious health problems
Raw Kidney Beans contain a high concentration of substance that causes red blood cells to clump together and can cause vomiting and diarrhea
