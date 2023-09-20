5 Side Effects of Drinking Too Much Tea
19 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Tea includes caffeine, which in large concentrations can make a person anxious and restless.
Iron in diet can bind to tea, making it challenging for the body to absorb.
Tea includes tannins, which can aggravate the gastrointestinal tract and result in issues including acid reflux, constipation, and diarrhea.
Additionally, caffeine can disrupt sleep, making it harder to get to sleep and stay asleep.
Tea can stain teeth over time, especially black tea.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Health Benefits of Black Rice