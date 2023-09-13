5 Signs Your Liver is Full of Toxins
13 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Itchy skin is another common symptom of liver disease. This is due to the liver's role in removing toxins from the blood, and when it is not functioning properly.
Jaundice is characterized by a yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. It is caused by an accumulation of bilirubin, a waste product produced by the liver.
Pale stool can also indicate liver problems. This is because the liver aids in the production of bile, a fluid that aids in the digestion of lipids.
Another indicator that your liver isn't performing properly is dark urine. This is due to the liver's role in filtering toxins from the blood, these toxins can cause your urine to become darker.
The liver aids in the digestion and absorption of nutrients. When the liver is not functioning properly, it is unable to do so effectively, which might result in nausea and vomiting.
