5 Summer-Friendly Foods to Beat The Heat

Herb Infused Drinks

Herbs like spearmint, peppermint, and lemongrass have cooling elements. Infusing these with water will make a healthy drink.

Curd/Yogurt

Having yogurt at least once a day, helps in keeping stomach cool on hot summer days

Watermelon

This juicy fruit has high level of water content, which makes it among one of the best foods to consume in summers

Oat Bran

Oat Bran consists of both soluble and insoluble fiber, which makes it a gut friendly food.

Cucumber

If you're craving for a quick snack on a hot summer day, then cucumber is the best food to eat.

