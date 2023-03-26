5 Summer-Friendly Foods to Beat The Heat

26 Mar, 2023
Herbs like spearmint, peppermint, and lemongrass have cooling elements. Infusing these with water will make a healthy drink.
Having yogurt at least once a day, helps in keeping stomach cool on hot summer days
This juicy fruit has high level of water content, which makes it among one of the best foods to consume in summers
Oat Bran consists of both soluble and insoluble fiber, which makes it a gut friendly food.
If you're craving for a quick snack on a hot summer day, then cucumber is the best food to eat.
