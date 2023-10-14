5 Types of Walking to Boost Your Overall Health
14 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Chi walking is a type of meditative walking that emphasizes posture, breath, and attention
Nordic walking uses poles to engage the upper body and provide a more intense workout
Brisk walking is a moderate-intensity walk that is helpful for cardiovascular health and weight loss
Race walking is a competitive form of walking that is governed by strict rules
Stroll walking is a leisurely walk that is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors
