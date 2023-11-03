5 Uses of Snake Venom
03 Nov, 2023
Snake venom is known to be used for medicinal purposes.
According to National Library of Medicine sometimes people use snake venom as a substitute agent to get high. However, more study is required to back up the claim.
According to another study, snake venom may be used for therapeutic application for Parkinson and Alzheimer's
In some places, the venom has been a key derivative for treating heart health. Snake venom has a protein that is used for heart treatment.
Snake venom has been used to derive medicine for high blood pressure.
Elvish Yadav has been booked for organising rave parties.
Allegedly, there was also supply of snake venom as a substitute for drugs.
