5 Vitamin-C Rich Fruits To Foster Hair Growth
20 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Grapefruits- This vitamin C-rich fruit nourishes your body with essential proteins that stimulate hair follicles and support hair growth.
Kiwi- Nourish your body with vitamins C and E as it will aid in improving the health of your hair and reduce damage.
Lemons- It has high amounts of vitamin C, potassium, and calcium that not only improve your hair health but also take care of your overall well-being.
Oranges- This fruit is packed with vitamin C and citric acid that helps prevent scalp problems and promote better hair growth.
Strawberries- This juicy fruit is enriched with vitamin C and biotin which is considered essential for hair growth.
