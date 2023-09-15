5 Vitamins to Boost Your Child's Growth
15 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Vitamin B1 supports cell growth and energy production, which are both important for growth and development.
Vitamin B2 aids in the conversion of food into energy, which is required for all body activities such as growth.
Calcium is the most vital mineral in bones and teeth, and it is necessary for strong bones and overall growth.
Vitamin C stimulates collagen production, which is a protein that aids in the formation of strong bones and connective tissues.
Vitamin D aids the body's absorption of calcium and phosphorus, both are required for bone growth.
