5 Grains to Boost Heart Health
06 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Whole grains are one of the best foods to add for a heart healthy diet
Oats: Rich in dietary fibers, it has properties to reduce cholesterol.
Amaranth: Contains tocotrienols and squalene compounds, which are known to affect cholesterol biosynthesis
Jowar: Rich in antioxidants, vitamins E, B and minerals like iron and magnesium is valuable in lowering cholesterol levels
Jowar also avoids plaque formation and improves blood flow and circulation.
Barley: Soluble fiber, beta glucan binds to bile acids in the intestines and thereby decreases plasma cholesterol levels.
Barley also has thiamin, niacin, copper, magnesium is helpful in preventing the risk of heart diseases.
Little Millets: It helps to increase good cholesterol and strengthens body
Be it oats or jowar, wholegrain benefits the heart health
