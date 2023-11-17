5 Winter Superfoods to Boost Immunity

17 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Almonds are high in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage and boosts immunity. They also have good fats and protein, which are important for overall health

Amla is a fantastic source of vitamin C, which is necessary for immune function and overall health

Piperine, the active compound in black pepper, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help fight infections and boost immunity

Ghee is a type of clarified butter high in vitamins A, D, E, and K, all of which are essential for immune function and overall health

Ginger's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can aid in the reduction of inflammation, the strengthening of the immune system, and the relief of nausea and indigestion

