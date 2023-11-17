5 Winter Superfoods to Boost Immunity
17 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Almonds are high in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage and boosts immunity. They also have good fats and protein, which are important for overall health
Amla is a fantastic source of vitamin C, which is necessary for immune function and overall health
Piperine, the active compound in black pepper, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help fight infections and boost immunity
Ghee is a type of clarified butter high in vitamins A, D, E, and K, all of which are essential for immune function and overall health
Ginger's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can aid in the reduction of inflammation, the strengthening of the immune system, and the relief of nausea and indigestion
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Biotin: 12 Essential Benefits for Skin, Hair, and Health