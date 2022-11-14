5 Yummy Indian Recipes For Weight Loss

14 Nov, 2022

Onam Gupta

Ragi Dosa

Dosa is usually made with rice or lentil batter, this recipe makes use of Ragi that is rich in fibre. Fibre helps promote the feeling of satiety, since it takes time to digest.

Methi Ajwan Parantha

Methi Ajwan Parantha is healthy for weight loss, and best to be included in early breakfast

Upma

Upma is famous South Indian breakfast item that is not only nutrient-dense but also weight loss-friendly.

Coconut Rice

Coconut rice works the best for the ones looking to lose excess weight in a short span.

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji is the most loved Indian food recipe. You can have it in lunch with less oil and spice for weight loss

Thanks For Reading!

