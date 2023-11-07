6 Amazing Health Benefits of Coconut Flour That You Didn’t Know
07 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Coconut flour is high in vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium, and magnesium
Coconut flour is naturally gluten-free, it is a safe and healthy option for people suffering from celiac disease or gluten sensitivities
Coconut flour is high in healthy fats, such as MCTs, which help to increase metabolism and burn fat
Coconut flour is high in protein, which aids in muscle growth and repair
Coconut flour is a low-carbohydrate flour, making it a good choice for diabetics or those on a low-carb diet
Coconut flour is high in fiber, which promotes digestive health, regulates blood sugar levels, and aids in weight management
