6 Amazing Health Benefits of Custard Apple
27 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Custard apple is high in dietary fiber, which aids digestion and prevents constipation
Custard apple has a low glycemic index, which means it won't cause a spike in blood sugar levels
Custard apple is high in vitamin A, which is essential for eye health
Custard apple contains antioxidants that aid in cancer prevention
Custard apple contains potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation
Custard apple contains vitamins and minerals that are necessary for a healthy immune system
