6 Amazing Health Benefits of Custard Apple

27 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Custard apple is high in dietary fiber, which aids digestion and prevents constipation

Custard apple has a low glycemic index, which means it won't cause a spike in blood sugar levels

Custard apple is high in vitamin A, which is essential for eye health

Custard apple contains antioxidants that aid in cancer prevention

Custard apple contains potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation

Custard apple contains vitamins and minerals that are necessary for a healthy immune system

