6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Pizza
12 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Pizza often contains cheese and may include meat toppings such as chicken, ham, or sausage, which contribute protein to the diet.
Pizza can act as a nutrient-rich meal because its components are a great source of a well-balanced diet.
Cheese, a common ingredient in pizza, is a rich source of calcium that helps in fostering for bone health, and muscle function.
Tomato sauce in pizza, contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may be associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.
If you don’t like to eat veggies alone, try replacing them atop your pizza combined with sauce and cheese.
Make your pizza crust with whole grain and it will become a great source of dietary fibre.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diabetes Control: 10-Day Workout Plan to Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes