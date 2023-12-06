6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds In Winter
05 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Sesame seeds, which are high in healthy fats and protein, have a warming effect on the body, which helps with internal heating and temperature management
The anti-inflammatory effects of sesame seeds help alleviate winter-related joint discomfort and swelling
Sesame seeds are high in calcium and magnesium, all of which are necessary for strong bones and the prevention of osteoporosis, which is a common winter concern
Sesame seeds, which are high in vitamin E and zinc, serve an important role in encouraging good skin and hair by preventing dryness, irritation, and hair loss
Sesame seeds, which are high in zinc, copper, iron, and vitamins, assist to build a stronger immune system, lowering the risk of colds, coughs, and fever
Sesame seeds are high in fiber, which helps keep your digestive system running smoothly and prevents constipation
