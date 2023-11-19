6 Ayurvedic Superfood Transform Overall Health
18 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Ghee contains vitamins A, D, E, and K, which help with digestion, brain function, and skin health
Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and improves sleep quality
Amla is a vitamin C-rich fruit that improves digestion, boosts immunity, and promotes healthy skin and hair
Tulsi is a sacred basil that has adaptogenic properties that help to reduce stress, improve respiratory health, and balance hormones
Ginger is an anti-inflammatory and digestive spice that can help with nausea, muscle pain, and menstrual cramps
Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant spice that improves joint health, immunity, and heart health
