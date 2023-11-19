6 Ayurvedic Superfood Transform Overall Health

18 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Ghee contains vitamins A, D, E, and K, which help with digestion, brain function, and skin health

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and improves sleep quality

Amla is a vitamin C-rich fruit that improves digestion, boosts immunity, and promotes healthy skin and hair

Tulsi is a sacred basil that has adaptogenic properties that help to reduce stress, improve respiratory health, and balance hormones

Ginger is an anti-inflammatory and digestive spice that can help with nausea, muscle pain, and menstrual cramps

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant spice that improves joint health, immunity, and heart health

