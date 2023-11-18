6 Benefits Of Applying Curd On Face

18 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Curd's lactic acid gently exfoliates dead skin cells, revealing brighter skin

Curd contains zinc, which promotes skin cell renewal and fades dark spots for a more even complexion

The lactic acid and fat content of curd keeps skin hydrated and supple

The antibacterial properties of curd fight acne-causing bacteria, resulting in breakouts

Curd nourishes the skin, increasing elasticity and reducing the appearance of pores

Lactic acid reduces fine lines and wrinkles, thereby combating aging signs

