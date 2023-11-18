6 Benefits Of Applying Curd On Face
18 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Curd's lactic acid gently exfoliates dead skin cells, revealing brighter skin
Curd contains zinc, which promotes skin cell renewal and fades dark spots for a more even complexion
The lactic acid and fat content of curd keeps skin hydrated and supple
The antibacterial properties of curd fight acne-causing bacteria, resulting in breakouts
Curd nourishes the skin, increasing elasticity and reducing the appearance of pores
Lactic acid reduces fine lines and wrinkles, thereby combating aging signs
