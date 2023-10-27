6 Benefits of Drinking Curry Leaves Water Every Day
27 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Curry leaves improve heart health by lowering cholesterol, blood pressure, and preventing blood clots
Curry leaves contain digestive enzymes as well as mild laxative properties that can aid digestion and relieve constipation
Curry leaves are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost immunity and protect against infection
Curry leaves contain carbazole alkaloids, which aid in weight loss by increasing metabolism
Curry leaves contain antioxidants that help lower cholesterol and protect against heart disease
Curry leaves lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, lowering the risk of developing diabetes
