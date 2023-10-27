6 Benefits of Drinking Curry Leaves Water Every Day

27 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Curry leaves improve heart health by lowering cholesterol, blood pressure, and preventing blood clots

Curry leaves contain digestive enzymes as well as mild laxative properties that can aid digestion and relieve constipation

Curry leaves are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost immunity and protect against infection

Curry leaves contain carbazole alkaloids, which aid in weight loss by increasing metabolism

Curry leaves contain antioxidants that help lower cholesterol and protect against heart disease

Curry leaves lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, lowering the risk of developing diabetes

