6 Benefits of Orange Peel for Glowing Skin
07 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Orange peels exfoliate gently, removing tan and revealing a healthy glow
The anti-inflammatory properties of orange peels soothe skin irritations caused by environmental factors
Citric acid found in orange peel naturally illuminates the complexion
Orange peels fight free radicals and protect against oxidative stress, which helps to reduce wrinkles and dark spots
Vitamin C in orange peels cleanses deeply, unclogging pores and removing excess oil, thereby combating acne
Orange peels, which are high in antioxidants, soothe inflammation and hydrate dry, dull skin
