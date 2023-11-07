6 Benefits of Orange Peel for Glowing Skin

07 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Orange peels exfoliate gently, removing tan and revealing a healthy glow

The anti-inflammatory properties of orange peels soothe skin irritations caused by environmental factors

Citric acid found in orange peel naturally illuminates the complexion

Orange peels fight free radicals and protect against oxidative stress, which helps to reduce wrinkles and dark spots

Vitamin C in orange peels cleanses deeply, unclogging pores and removing excess oil, thereby combating acne

Orange peels, which are high in antioxidants, soothe inflammation and hydrate dry, dull skin

