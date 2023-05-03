6 Best Antioxidant Rich Drinks For Immunity

03 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Berry smoothies: Berries are excellent healthy foods. They are antioxidant rich

Coconut Water: Has electrolytes, antioxidants and is good for immunity

Lemon water: It is a rich source of vitamin c, has antioxidant properties and help reduce cell damage

Green Tea: Helps reduce belly fat, has catechins and is antioxidant rich

Turmeric Milk: Great for immunity, it has medicinal benefits and reduces inflammation.

Ginger Tea: Helps reduce inflammation and enhances immune system

Matcha: Another good source of antioxidants, helps build immunity

