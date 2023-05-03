6 Best Antioxidant Rich Drinks For Immunity
03 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Berry smoothies: Berries are excellent healthy foods. They are antioxidant rich
Coconut Water: Has electrolytes, antioxidants and is good for immunity
Lemon water: It is a rich source of vitamin c, has antioxidant properties and help reduce cell damage
Green Tea: Helps reduce belly fat, has catechins and is antioxidant rich
Turmeric Milk: Great for immunity, it has medicinal benefits and reduces inflammation.
Ginger Tea: Helps reduce inflammation and enhances immune system
Matcha: Another good source of antioxidants, helps build immunity
