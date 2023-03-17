6 Best Drinks To Improve Digestion

Jigyasa Sahay

Everyone's Favourite, Green Tea

It is a healthy beverage with antioxidants properties. Helps to reduce inflammation and is good for digestion too.

Ginger Tea

It has several medicinal benefits. It helps with effective digestion. It stimulates gut healthy bacterial species too.

Fermented Orange Juice

Rich in vitamin C, it has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It also aids in better digestion and reduces bloating.

Buttermilk, aka, Chhaas

Acts as probiotic drink that helps in digestion.

Fennel Tea

A soother for the stomach, helps to reduce cramps, bloating. Rich in fiber it helps in digestive problems.

Beetroot Juice

Improves good bacteria promoting gut health an d aids in reducing constipation.

